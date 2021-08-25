Chronic spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Chronic spontaneous urticaria market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Chronic spontaneous Urticaria Overview

Chronic urticaria is a debilitating disease that is characterized by itching and hives with or without angioedema, lasting for more than 6 weeks. Chronic urticaria might be triggered due to stimuli such as stroking or scratching the skin, exercise, emotional upset (cholinergic urticaria), cold, heat, pressure, sunlight (solar urticaria), contact with water or various chemicals (contact urticaria), or vibration. Urticaria induced, thus, is known as chronic induced urticaria (CIndU). However, more commonly chronic urticaria is endogenous and independent of any external causes. This urticaria is known as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

Chronic spontaneous Urticaria Pathophysiology

The pathophysiology of CSU is not well-understood, but it is clear that derangement of both mast cell and basophil activation and degranulation remains central to the process. Of these, mast cells are most widely accepted as the primary effectors of chronic urticaria. While other cell types, including lymphocytes and poly-mononuclear cells (PMNs), have been observed within the inflammatory infiltrates of patients with CSU.

Chronic spontaneous Urticaria Diagnosis

A potential diagnostic pitfall is the failure to consider a diagnosis of urticarial vasculitis in patients with lesions lasting longer than 24 h, in patients with lesions associated with pain more than with itching, and in patients with lesions resolving with pigmentary changes or scaling. While in most cases, no diagnostic testing may be necessary, targeted laboratory testing based on clinical suspicion is appropriate. In most patients, the only screening tests that are recommended to be performed are a complete blood cell (CBC) count with differential, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and/or C-reactive protein (CRP), liver enzymes, and thyrotropin (TSH).

Chronic spontaneous Urticaria Treatment

Several drugs have been implicated in the treatment of chronic urticaria with evidence ranging from randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled clinical investigations to anecdotal case reports. The newest guidelines recommend a stepwise approach to the pharmacological treatment of chronic urticaria. First-line therapy is nonsedating antihistamines, and if symptoms persist for more than 2 weeks, increasing doses up to fourfold the normal dose is recommended. If the symptoms persist for more than 4 weeks, the guidelines recommend the addition of omalizumab, cyclosporine A or montelukast (not in any preferred order). Other therapeutic options, which have not been included in the guideline, are dapsone, anticoagulants, methotrexate, azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil.

Chronic spontaneous Urticaria Market Insights

The treatment plan for chronic urticaria focuses on the treatment of the identifiable cause, avoidance of aggravating factors, and antihistamines trial. Topical lotions in the form of calamine lotion, menthol with aqueous cream, and crotamiton lotion are useful soothing agents in the treatment. There are few FDA approved therapies for the treatment of CSU.

Chronic spontaneous Urticaria Market Forecast

Several drugs have been implicated in the treatment of chronic urticaria with evidence ranging from randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled clinical investigations to anecdotal case reports. The newest guidelines recommend a stepwise approach to the pharmacological treatment of chronic urticaria. First-line therapy is nonsedating antihistamines, and if symptoms persist for more than 2 weeks, increasing doses up to fourfold the normal dose is recommended.

Chronic spontaneous Urticaria Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, physiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) market

Table of content

1 Key Insights

2 Executive summary

3 Organizations

4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: Market Overview at a Glance

6 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: Market Overview at a Glance

7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Current treatment practices

9 Unmet Needs

10 Marketed drugs

11 Emerging Therapies

12 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: 7 Major Market Analysis

13 Seven Major Market Outlook

14 United States Market Size

15 Market Drivers

16 Market Barriers

17 SWOT Analysis

18 Market Access Reimbursement

19 Case Study

20 KOL Views

21 Appendix

22 DelveInsight Capabilities

23 Disclaimer

24 About DelveInsight

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and Favorable Environment for New Anti-infective Modalities; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) market

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

