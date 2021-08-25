Canada Diabetes Market Report, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Canada Diabetes Market Report: 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Canada Diabetes Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Diabetes is a metabolic disease that impairs the ability of the body to produce or respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone secreted by the pancreas and is respon-sible for the effective absorption of blood sugar. There are primarily three forms of diabetes, including type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. Some common symptoms of the disease include fatigue, frequent urination, increased thirst and hunger, and blurry vision. The onset of diabetes can cause various complications, such as heart attack, kidney failure, amputation, stroke, and early death.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of diabetes due to obesity and stress is one of the key fac-tors contributing to the Canada diabetes market growth. Besides this, the intro-duction of painless insulin deliverable devices, such as insulin infusion pumps and continuous glucose monitoring devices, is driving the market growth further. Moreover, several favorable initiatives are being undertaken by governmental and private entities, including the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), to conduct national surveillance of diabetes and promote preventive medicines. This, coupled with increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, is creating a positive outlook for the market further across the country.

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Canada diabetes epidemiology and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis:

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in Canada

Historical, current and future prevalence of type-1 and type-2 diabetes in Canada

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in the urban and rural regions in Canada

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among males and females in Canada

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among various age groups in Canada

Historical, current and future diagnosis rates for diabetes in Canada

Historical, current and future drug treatment rates for diabetes in Canada

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Canadian Oral Antidiabetics market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis:

Performance of the Oral Antidiabetics market in Canada

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Canadian Insulin market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis:

Performance of the Insulin market in Canada

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

