Brazil Generic Drug Market Size, Report, Demand, Future Scope and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Brazil Generic Drug Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Brazil generic drug market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026. Generic drugs are similar to branded drugs in terms of dosage, effect, side-effect, quality, route of administration, safety, and intended use. They are only produced after the branded counterpart loses its patent. Brazil is among the world’s largest countries in terms of area and population. The increase in the geriatric population in Brazil is one of the major factors that have propelled the growth of the market. Due to this, the Government of Brazil passed the Generic Drug Act in 1999 to aid in reducing the overall expenditure on branded drugs, thereby lowering the healthcare costs for patients and making treatment accessible to all. This act also reformed the pharmacological parameters for registering off-patent pharmaceutical products in Brazil.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Brazil Generic Drug Market Trends:

Generic drugs require low capital investments and no extensive research or clinical trials as they have already been performed for branded drugs. This saves overall time and costs, making generic drugs an economical counterpart of branded drugs, and thereby minimizing healthcare costs for both healthcare providers and patients. Moreover, sedentary lifestyles have led to a rise in the cases of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses. This, along with the prevalence of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, has created a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA), the Health Surveillance Agency in Brazil, announced that it would eliminate the delays in starting the reviews of generic drug applications by the end of August 2018. This reduction in analysis time is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the Brazil generic drugs market. Additionally, several branded drugs are on the brink of losing their patent protection in the near future, which is anticipated to bolster the market growth. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

