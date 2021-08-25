Turkey Diabetes Market Report, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2020 to 2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Turkey Diabetes Market Report: 2020 – 2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Turkey Diabetes market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that occurs due to the insufficient secretion and absorption of insulin by the pancreas. Insulin is responsible for utilizing glucose in the blood for energy. The onset of diabetes can cause severe complications, such as stroke, kidney and heart diseases, amputation, and early death. There are primarily three forms of diabetes, which include type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.

Market Trends:

The sedentary lifestyle habits of a majority of the population, especially that of the working individuals, represent one of the key factors driving the market growth of diabetes in Turkey. In line with this, increasing western influence is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This is because there has been a considerable rise in the demand for convenience foods, along with the establishments of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and fast-food chains, which are increasingly experimenting with the traditional Turkish dishes to offer fusion foods that are often high on calories. However, individuals are increasingly becoming aware of the various preventive measures and the available treatment for diabetes. This, along with increasing investments in the medical sector and rising healthcare expenditure by consumers, are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Turkey diabetes epidemiology and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis:

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in Turkey

Historical, current and future prevalence of type-1 and type-2 diabetes in Turkey

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in the urban and rural regions in Turkey

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among males and females in Turkey

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among various age groups in Turkey

Historical, current and future diagnosis rates for diabetes in Turkey

Historical, current and future drug treatment rates for diabetes in Turkey

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Turkey Oral Antidiabetics market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis:

Performance of the Oral Antidiabetics market in Turkey

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Turkey Insulin market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis:

Performance of the Insulin market in Turkey

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

