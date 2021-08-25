North America Flavors and Fragrances Market Report, Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Flavors and Fragrances Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 9.1 Billion in 2020. The North America Flavors and Fragrances Market size to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. Flavors and fragrances are organic compounds obtained either from natural sources or synthesized chemically. They generally include essential oils, aroma chemicals, and fragrances and flavor blends. They improve the taste and texture of food products and beverages and enhance the overall appeal of the other consumer goods. Consequently, their demand is escalating in dairy, confectionery, personal care, and cosmetic industries across the North American region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of flavoring ingredients in smoothies, energy drinks, ice-creams and desserts, and bakery and confectionary items represents one of the major factors impelling the growth of the market in the North American region. Besides this, the expanding application of flavors and fragrances in tobacco, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, is also strengthening the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of natural and organic flavors and fragrances, along with the rising demand for personal care products, is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the region.

North America Flavors and Fragrances Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, form, application and ingredients.

Flavors Market:

Market by Product Type:

Natural-Identical

Artificial

Natural

Market by Form:

Liquid

Dry

Market by Application:

Beverages

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Savories and Snacks

Others

Fragrances Market:

Market by Product Type:

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Fine Fragrances

Household Cleaners and Air Fresheners

Soap and Detergents

Others

Market by Ingredients:

Natural

Synthetic

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

