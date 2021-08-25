North America Rainwater Harvesting Market Report, Size, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The North America Rainwater Harvesting market share to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Rainwater harvesting refers to the system of collecting and storing rainwater from rooftops, roads, open grounds, and natural water bodies. A typical rainwater harvesting system contains a catchment to collect the rainwater, along with a conveyance system to transfer water from the catchment to the storage tank. In the storage tank, the water is treated for removing any pollutants. The processed rainwater is used for irrigation, gardening, drinking, domestic purposes, and conservation of wetlands. A rainwater harvesting system can be established in residential colonies or apartments, educational institutions, hospitals, farmhouses, farmlands, and industrial areas.

Market Trends:

The North America rainwater harvesting market is currently being driven by the easy installation and customization of rainwater harvesting systems. In line with this, the overall operation and installation costs of these systems are significantly lesser than those of water purifying or pumping systems. This makes them an economical way of preserving water in the region. Furthermore, rainwater harvesting reduces dependency on groundwater and helps mitigate concerns regarding water scarcity and depleting groundwater levels, which is creating a positive outlook for the market further.

North America Rainwater Harvesting Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, harvesting method and end-user.

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Analysis for Each Country

Market Breakup by Harvesting Method:

Above Ground

Underground

Market Breakup by End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

