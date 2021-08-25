North America Zeolite Size, Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Zeolite Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a volume of 1.5 Million Tons in 2020. The North America Zeolite market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A zeolite, also known as a molecular sieve, is a crystalline mineral that consists of aluminum, silicon and oxygen. It has a three-dimensional structure that forms a framework of cavities that can hold water and small molecules. Zeolites are obtained from volcanic rocks by mining or chemically synthesized from aluminosilicate gels.

Market Trends:

The North America zeolite market is primarily driven by their growing applications in several industries. In the soap and detergent industry, zeolites are widely employed as softening agents. Zeolites are also used as catalysts and absorbents in the oil refining and petrochemical industries. Furthermore, with the rising environmental concerns, governments are focusing on using cleaner fuels. As zeolites are an eco-friendly alternative for phosphates, which are harmful to the environment, their rising utilization in fuel applications is propelling the market growth further. Besides this, zeolites are also gaining traction due to their stability, cleansing and quality-enhancing abilities, which help produce high-quality chemical products.

North America Zeolite Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application and imports and exports.

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Market Breakup by Type

Natural

Synthetic

Market Breakup by Application

Detergent

Catalyst

Adsorbent

Others

Market Breakup by Imports and Exports

Imports

Exports

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

