United States Pressure Transmitter Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” United States Pressure Transmitter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The United States Pressure Transmitter Market size to continue its stable growth during the forecast period (2020-2025). A pressure transmitter refers to a device that measures and determines the changes in pressure levels and converts mechanical energy into electric current. It is used to generate digital or analog signals based on the pressure applied and regulate the compression depending upon the application.
Market Trends:
The United States pressure transmitter market is primarily driven by its growing applications in various industries. In the healthcare sector, pressure transmitters are used for transmitting blood pressure information from the catheter to the patient’s monitoring system. With a significant rise in oil extraction activities in the country, there has also been a growing demand for multivariable pressure transmitters that can replace various instruments in the plants to measure multiple pressure variables. Moreover, the rising investments in the energy industry and continual technological advancements in the market are further expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.
United States Pressure Transmitter Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, sensing technology, fluid type, application and end use industry.
Market Breakup by Type:
- Absolute Pressure Transmitters
- Gauge Pressure Transmitters
- Differential Pressure Transmitters
- Multivariable Pressure Transmitters
Market Breakup by Sensing Technology:
- Strain Gauge
- Capacitive
- Piezoelectric
- Others
Market Breakup by Fluid Type:
- Liquid
- Steam
- Gas
Market Breakup by Application:
- Flow
- Level
- Pressure
Market Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Oil & Gas
- Power Generation
- Water & Wastewater
- Food & Beverages
- Chemicals
- Metals & Mining
- Pulp & Paper
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
