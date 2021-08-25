United States Pressure Transmitter Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” United States Pressure Transmitter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The United States Pressure Transmitter Market size to continue its stable growth during the forecast period (2020-2025). A pressure transmitter refers to a device that measures and determines the changes in pressure levels and converts mechanical energy into electric current. It is used to generate digital or analog signals based on the pressure applied and regulate the compression depending upon the application.

Market Trends:

The United States pressure transmitter market is primarily driven by its growing applications in various industries. In the healthcare sector, pressure transmitters are used for transmitting blood pressure information from the catheter to the patient’s monitoring system. With a significant rise in oil extraction activities in the country, there has also been a growing demand for multivariable pressure transmitters that can replace various instruments in the plants to measure multiple pressure variables. Moreover, the rising investments in the energy industry and continual technological advancements in the market are further expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

United States Pressure Transmitter Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, sensing technology, fluid type, application and end use industry.

Market Breakup by Type:

Absolute Pressure Transmitters

Gauge Pressure Transmitters

Differential Pressure Transmitters

Multivariable Pressure Transmitters

Market Breakup by Sensing Technology:

Strain Gauge

Capacitive

Piezoelectric

Others

Market Breakup by Fluid Type:

Liquid

Steam

Gas

Market Breakup by Application:

Flow

Level

Pressure

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Metals & Mining

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

