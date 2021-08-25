Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Orthopedic braces and supports are medical devices that provide muscle support, stabilization, and positional adjustment to an individual body part, especially joints, bones, and muscles. These equipment help to reduce temporary discomfort and chronic pain caused during the recovery from sport injuries, road accidents and musculoskeletal disorders. They are also used for providing post-operative and osteoarthritic care and preventing injuries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing medical industry, along with key initiatives undertaken by the governments of several nations to improve the existing healthcare system, represents one of the key factors driving the Asia Pacific orthopedic braces and supports market. Moreover, product innovations, such as the launch of customized braces and supports with advanced data sensors and synchronization systems, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as increasing consumer expenditure capacities on healthcare, rising disposable income, and easy product accessibility through both online and offline retail channels, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the region.

Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, type, application and end user.

Market Breakup by Product:

Lower Extremity Braces and Supports

Spinal Braces and Supports

Upper Extremity Braces and Supports

Market Breakup by Type:

Soft and Elastic Braces and Supports

Hinged Braces and Supports

Hard and Rigid Braces and Supports

Market Breakup by Application:

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Post-Operative Rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis

Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Platforms

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

