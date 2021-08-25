Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Frozen pizza is prepared using flat, round, and half-baked bread and is covered with sauces, cheese and topics. It is readily available in a wide range of varieties, including stuffed crust, thin crust, deep dish, and extra thin crust. As compared to freshly baked pizzas, a frozen pizza has a longer shelf life and requires heating before consumption.

Market Trends:

The flourishing food and beverage (F&B) industry represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for frozen pizza in the Asia Pacific region. Due to busy lifestyles and hectic schedules, there is an increase in the number of working individuals who are opting for ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenience food products that require minimal preparation. This, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the leading players are launching product variants with gluten- and preservative-free bases, as well as innovative toppings, to suit the taste and preferences of consumers. Other factors, including the introduction of organic ingredients and plant-based pizza variants and inflating disposable incomes, are projected to fuel the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Country, Pizza Crust Type, Size, Product Type, Topping and Distribution.

Market Breakup by Pizza Crust Type:

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Stuffed Crust

Others

Market Breakup by Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Frozen Pizza

Premium Frozen Pizza

Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Market Breakup by Topping:

Cheese

Meat

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution:

Food Chain Services

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

