India Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” India Orthopedic Braces and Support Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The India Orthopedic Braces and Support market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Orthopedic braces and support are medical devices prescribed by doctors during the recovery and rehabilitation process to reduce the impact of the external environment on the affected body parts. They aid in the appropriate alignment of bones, joints and muscles, alleviate chronic pain or temporary discomfort while recovering from certain conditions such as surgery or an athletic injury.

Market Trends:

The India orthopedic braces and supports market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of arthritis, spondylitis and osteoporosis. With the rising sedentary lifestyles and growing geriatric and working populations, people are becoming more prone to musculoskeletal disorders. Consequently, this has escalated the demand for orthopedic braces and support as they offer a sense of mobility to the patients suffering from musculoskeletal dysfunctions. They are also utilized externally for holding, aligning, correcting, and supporting joints post surgeries. Moreover, manufacturers are launching innovative product variants, such as pliable braces with a simplified user-interface for enhanced user convenience. These factors are expected to provide positive growth to the market in the upcoming years.

India Orthopedic Braces and Support Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, type, application and end user.

Market Breakup by Product:

Lower Extremity Braces and Supports

Spinal Braces and Supports

Upper Extremity Braces and Supports

Market Breakup by Type:

Soft and Elastic Braces and Supports

Hinged Braces and Supports

Hard and Rigid Braces and Supports

Market Breakup by Application:

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Post-Operative Rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis

Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Platforms

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

