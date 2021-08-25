GCC Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Trends, Share, Demand and Business Opportunities 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” GCC Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The GCC Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market size to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2020-2025). Frozen fruits and vegetables are a range of food items that are frozen at low temperatures. It is a long-term preservation method that inhibits the growth of micro-organisms and increases the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. This technique also aids in preserving the taste, texture, and nutritional value of foods. The fruits and vegetables are often stored in various forms, including sliced, whole, pureed and cubed.

Market Trends:

Frozen fruits and vegetables are easy to prepare and are readily accessible during the off-season, which is increasing their demand among individuals. This represents one of the key factors driving the frozen fruits and vegetables market across the GCC region. Moreover, the growth of the online retail sector in the region has encouraged consumers to buy frozen fruits and vegetables conveniently at affordable price points. Other factors, including inflating disposable incomes and hectic lifestyles of consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

GCC Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Frozen Fruits

Frozen Vegetables

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

