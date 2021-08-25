Dairy Industry in Haryana Market Growing at a CAGR of 15% During Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Dairy Industry in Haryana: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Dairy Industry in Haryana market size to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. Dairy refers to a business enterprise involved in the processing and harvesting of animal milk for human consumption. It offers products like butter, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and dried and condensed milk, which are rich in zinc, calcium, proteins, magnesium, and vitamin D and B12. At present, it acts as a major income source in Haryana on account of significant consumption of dairy products and a proactive function of the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dairy-industry-haryana/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Rising population, inflating income levels and increasing health consciousness among individuals are some of the key factors positively influencing the sales of dairy products across Haryana. Moreover, the escalating demand for milk and milk-based ingredients is driving the market further. Apart from this, numerous initiatives undertaken by the State and Central Governments to increase milk production are also strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising vegetarian population for whom milk acts as a key source of protein is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the state.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/30zsC9a

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

HDDCF (Vita)

Mother Dairy

GCMMF (Amul)

Modern Dairy

Kwality Dairy

Based on the product type, this report has categorized the Haryana dairy market into 18 major product segments:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/