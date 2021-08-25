China Diabetes Market Report, Size, Analysis, Demand, Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” China Diabetes Market Report: 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The China Diabetes market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Diabetes is a metabolic disease that negatively impacts the ability of the pancreas to produce insulin. This hormone is responsible for the effective absorption of sugar from the blood. Diabetes can cause severe complications, such as amputation, stroke, kidney and heart diseases, and early death. There are three major forms of diabetes, which include type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), China currently accounts for nearly 11% of the global adult diabetic population.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The China diabetes market is primarily being driven by the sedentary lifestyle led by a majority of the population, especially the working individuals. This is further catalyzed by the increasing western influences in the country, which has created an increasing demand for high-calorie convenient and fast-food items. Moreover, the traditional Chinese diet is high in carbohydrates and consists of white rice as an integral part. Consequently, the regular consumption of a carbohydrate-rich diet has increased the prevalence of diabetes in the country. This, along with other factors, such as the rising geriatric population and organization of awareness campaigns regarding the preventive measures and the available treatment for diabetes, is contributing to the market growth in the country.

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese Oral Antidiabetics market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis:

Performance of the Oral Antidiabetics market in China

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese Insulin market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis:

Performance of the Insulin market in China

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese diabetes diagnostics market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis:

Performance of the diabetes diagnostics market in China

Market Segmentation

Key players

Market outlook

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

