North America Dark Chocolate Market Size, Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Dark Chocolate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a volume of 472,880 Tons in 2020. The North America Dark Chocolate market size to exhibit stable growth during the next five years. Dark chocolate represents one of the most popular chocolates with high percentages of cocoa and no added milk solids. Also known as black chocolate, it has a rich taste and intense flavor compared to milk chocolates. As it is an excellent source of iron, zinc, magnesium and antioxidants, its moderate consumption increases blood flow, lowers blood pressure, improves cognitive brain function, and minimizes the risk of heart diseases. At present, bars, candies, beverages, and baked goods are some of the commonly available dark chocolate products across the North American region.

Market Trends:

The North American market is primarily driven by high awareness among individuals about the nutritional content and stress-relieving potential of dark chocolates. Moreover, well-established e-commerce and food and beverage (F&B) sectors are offering lucrative opportunities to market players for expanding their existing consumer base. Apart from this, as dark chocolate is a preferred gifting option, its overall sales witness an uptick during festive seasons across the region.

North America Dark Chocolate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Non-Grocery Retailers

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

