United States Weight Management Market Share, Growth, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” United States Weight Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The united states weight management market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Weight management is the process of adopting a healthy lifestyle and changing eating patterns to maintain body weight according to the ideal body mass index (BMI). These programs promote several weight management strategies, such as low-calorie foods and drinks, dietary supplements, and green tea/herbal teas. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the United States has led to the widescale enrolment into weight management programs.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The United States weight management market is primarily being driven by hectic schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and rising eating disorders amongst consumers. In line with this, there is a rising health consciousness among individuals, which is encouraging them to incorporate weight management programs in their daily schedule. Moreover, the rising number of cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Consumers are increasingly focusing on boosting their immunity by adopting healthy lifestyle habits, which, in turn, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market further across the country.

United States Weight Management Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, diet, equipment and service.

Market Breakup by Diet:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Market Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness

Surgical

Market Breakup by Service:

Health Clubs

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Market Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

