Latin America Mobile Payment Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities 2020 to 2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Latin America Mobile Payment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The latin america mobile payment market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Mobile payment is an automated payment method used to initiate, confirm and authorize financial transactions made under financial supervision by regulatory bodies. It is usually conducted through a mobile application that is linked to the financial credentials of the user. This payment method generates a code and sends it over the air (OTA), which keeps payment information encrypted.

Market Trends:

The increasing penetration of smartphones and significant improvements in the network infrastructure are primarily driving the mobile payment market in Latin America. Furthermore, the wide availability of high-speed internet connectivity has enabled numerous retail outlets to setup mobile-based payment options for their customers. This is being supported by the rising purchasing power of the Latin American population. Besides this, the integration of these mobile payment applications with passcodes and biometric authentication methods enhances the security of payment gateway and personal details efficiently, thereby minimizing the chances of security theft or fraud. In the coming years, the growing number of online transactions due to the expanding e-commerce sector is expected to further propel the Latin America market for mobile payments in the coming years.

Latin America Mobile Payment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Country, Mode of Transaction, Age Group, Application and End-Use.

By Mode of Transaction:

WAP

NFC

SMS

USSD

Others

By Application:

Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Others

By Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

