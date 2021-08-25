US Secondary Wood Products Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” US Secondary Wood Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 267 Billion in 2020. The US Secondary Wood Products Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Secondary wood products are made by processing primary wood products like pulp, lumber, and timber. Also known as value-added wood products, they comprise wood furniture, such as wooden pallets, wooden kitchen, cabinets and countertops, secondary paper products, and engineered wood products. Presently, their demand is escalating in the United States due to the growing construction and renovation activities, which account for nearly one-third of the total consumption annually.

Market Trends:

Rising population, high-income levels, and the increasing demand for wood products in households are among the key factors stimulating the market growth in the US. Apart from this, there is a rise in the export of these products to various European and Asian countries on account of the European Union biofuel regulations and rising construction activities in these economies. This is positively influencing the sales of secondary wood products, especially wood pellets and engineered wood panels, in the country.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Ashley Furniture Industries

Steelcase

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller

Weyerhaeuser Company

Universal Forest Products

US Secondary Wood Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and type.

Market Breakup by Type:

Wood Furniture

Engineered Wood Products

Secondary Paper Products

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

