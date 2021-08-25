Hard Seltzer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Drivers, Trends and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hard seltzer market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hard seltzer market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026. Hard seltzer is a carbonated alcoholic beverage that is often available in fruit flavorings, such as lemon, lime, strawberry, tangerine and watermelon. It has a similar taste to beer and consists of low alcohol by volume (ABV) content. It ferments with brewed cane sugar or malted rice, along with soda water and varied flavorings. It comprises lower amounts of calories and carbohydrates as compared to other alcoholic beverages. Since it is considered to be a healthier alternative to beer, rum and whiskey, it is gaining widespread prominence among health-conscious consumers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Hard Seltzer Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising preference for gluten-free alcohol with low-calorie content among the masses. An increase in the number of individuals suffering from celiac, inflammatory and auto-immune diseases has contributed to the uptake of hard seltzer across the globe. Along with this, there has also been a growing preference for alcoholic beverages with low ABV content, especially among young adults. Moreover, the rising popularity of innovative hard seltzer flavors, including black cherry, grapefruit and passionfruit flavors, on the global level is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Numerous players are also investing in the development of improved fermenting processes to enhance the overall taste and quality of the beverage. The market is further driven by the increasing prominence of hard seltzers prepared with natural and organic ingredients, without the usage of artificial flavorings and preservatives. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, inflating per capita income levels of the masses, the rising consumption rate of alcoholic drinks, the emergence of alcohol home delivery services and the introduction of hard seltzers with portable and recyclable packaging.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

Ficks & Co

Future Proof Brands LLC

Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Oskar Blues Brewery

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Breakup by ABV Content:

1% to 4.9%

5% to 6.9%

7% and Above

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Cans

Glass

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Sparkling Water

Carbonated Water

Alcohol

Fruit Flavours

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

