Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Drivers, Trends and Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical equipment maintenance market size grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical equipment maintenance market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Medical equipment is instrumental in a healthcare setting for a wide range of purposes, including effective diagnosis of an ailment and the decision-making regarding the necessary treatment. As a result, their maintenance is essential for preserving and enhancing the accuracy and precision of the suggested procedure. Medical equipment maintenance ensures that the devices are error-free and functional by identifying the lifespan of various equipment, such as sphygmomanometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines. It also involves frequency-schedule activities, repairs for out-of-service equipment, optimization, and setting maintenance intervals based on meaningful data. A proper maintenance regime ensures safe, accurate and reliable results and reduces the chances of device breakdown, thus enabling the delivery of effective healthcare management.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of preventive maintenance approach to enhance the lifetime of medical equipment represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, there is a growing need for operational medical equipment for various life-threatening disorders. This is further catalyzed by the sudden onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has been declared as a pandemic and has an unprecedentedly high mortality rate. This, in turn, has created an imminent need for medical equipment maintenance to meet the healthcare needs in such uncertain times. Moreover, the rising purchase of renewed medical systems due to the associated cost-effectiveness is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. An overall increased emphasis on enhancing patient safety and delivering quality patient care and various technological innovations are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alliance Medical Group (Life Healthcare Group)

Althea Group

Aramark

Braun Melsungen AG

BC Technical Inc. (Alpha Source Inc.)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Siemens AG

Breakup by Device Type:

Imaging Equipment

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

Breakup by Service Provider:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Organizations

In-House Maintenance

Breakup by End Use:

Private-Sector Organizations

Public-Sector Organizations

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

