Toaster Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Drivers, Trends and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Toaster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global toaster market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global toaster market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A toaster is an electrical appliance used for toasting bread, waffles, bagels, and muffins. They consist of heating coils, thin filaments, tray, lever, and thermostats and timers. Infrared radiation flows into the toaster through a wire connected to a domestic electrical supply. This power flow charges a series of thin filaments that are spaced appropriately to cover the entire product. Electric toasters are fast, energy efficient, compact in size, convenient to use and economical in nature. There are different types of toasters available in the market, including toaster ovens, and tin, horizontal and traditional bread toasters.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Toaster Market Trends:

The rising demand for electric kitchen appliances is primarily driving the global toaster market growth. Various product innovations, such as the development of smart toasters with Bluetooth connectivity, LED display screens, multiple crumb trays, alarms, and digital timers, are further propelling the market growth. Additionally, rapid urbanization, and increasing purchasing power of consumers, particularly in developing nations, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including an expansion in the hospitality sector and the increasing use of common electrical kitchen appliances in commercial settings, are fueling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Breville USA Inc.

Cuisinart

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Dualit Limited

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Hatco Corporation

KitchenAid Inc (Whirlpool Corporation)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Star Manufacturing International Inc (The Middleby Corporation)

The Legacy Companies LLC

Waring Commercial



Breakup by Product:

Pop-up Toasters

Toaster Oven

Conveyor Toasters

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

