Home Audio Equipment Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Trends and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Home Audio Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global home audio equipment market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Home audio equipment refers to an electronic audio system that is installed across households to imitate the sound performance of a theatre. Some home audio tools include a home theatre system, soundbars, smart speakers, shelf stereos, radio receivers, AV receivers, microphones, and tape recorders. They provide reliable and sophisticated performance and aim to enhance or replace the standard equipment such as TV speakers. In recent years, home audio equipment has gained prominence globally due to the growing demand for a home theater experience.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Home Audio Equipment Market Trends:

The global home audio equipment market is primarily driven by the rising disposable incomes of individuals, resulting in increased sales of flat-panel HD TVs. The growing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) services, such as Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, and Hulu, has also necessitated high-performance home audio equipment to improve the viewing experience. Apart from this, the market is fueled by the expanding entertainment industry and the increasing content of the on-demand industry. Furthermore, the rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the adoption of smart homes are positively influencing the market worldwide. Moreover, technological advancements and the development of networked speakers and dedicated speaker docks by the manufacturers are encouraging consumers to spend more on audio equipment. Besides this, manufacturers are focusing on built-in sound quality in TV sets that eliminate the need for external audio solutions. They have introduced a user-friendly and visually less intrusive system, which is significantly impacting the market. Moreover, the incorporation of home theatre in-a-box (HTiB), A/V receivers, and wireless speakers is also propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

LG

Qualcomm

Sony Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

Bose Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

Blu-ray and DVD players

Home theatre in-a-box (HTIB)

Soundbars

Breakup by Application:

Television

Computers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

