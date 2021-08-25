Metal Casting Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Drivers, Outlook and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metal Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global metal casting market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global metal casting market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during 2021-2026. Metal casting refers to the process in which metal parts of desired shapes are formed by pouring high-temperature molten metal into a mold made up of sand, metal or ceramic. Once the liquid metal solidifies, it is then removed from the mold to yield the cast metal product. This process is widely utilized for the production of complex shapes at a relatively affordable price point. Some of the most commonly used metal casting materials include zinc, iron, steel, magnesium, copper and aluminum. Cast metal products find various applications across numerous industry verticals, including mining, aerospace, construction, defense and automotive.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Metal Casting Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the significant growth across the end use industries. On account of inflating disposable income levels and improving living standards, there has been an increasing demand for vehicles across the globe, especially in developing economies. Since steel cast is extremely durable and flexible while offering improved weldability at high temperatures, the increasing adoption rates of lightweight automotive materials has bolstered the demand for steel casting. Moreover, metal casting is widely utilized by the construction industry on account of its recyclability. Rapid urbanization and population growth, along with the expansion of residential, commercial and industrial sectors, have provided a boost to construction activities on the global level. Furthermore, technological advancements in the production process, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities undertaken by several market players are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, the helium-assisted sand casting of aluminum alloys is gaining widespread preference as the process produces castings that have relatively improved tensile as well as yield strength with no significant increase in the overall cost. Stringent regulations mandating the use of energy-efficient materials in the automotive industry and the advent of simulation-based castings are some of the other factors providing a thrust to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

NEMAK SAB de CV

GF Casting Solutions AG

Dynacast Ltd.

Ryobi Limited

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Endurance Technologies Limited

Ahresty Corporation

Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)

Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC

MINO Industry USA, Inc.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

Breakup by Process:

Gravity Casting

High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

Sand Casting

Breakup by Material Type:

Aluminum

Cast Iron

Magnesium

Zinc

Others

Breakup by Components:

Alloy Wheel

Battery Housing

Clutch Casing

Cross Car Beam

Crank Case

Cylinder Head

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Breakup by Application:

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

