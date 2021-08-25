Hot Sauce Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Drivers, Trends and Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hot Sauce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hot sauce market Price reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Hot sauce refers to a condiment that is prepared using chili peppers mixed with numerous other ingredients, such as salt, vinegar, fruits, vegetables and garlic. Also known as chili or pepper sauce, it is commercially prepared by mixing the paste of chili peppers with red tomato puree and cooked to achieve a distinct flavor. It is widely consumed with a variety of dishes and can be used as dressings and seasonings. Characterized by a spicy flavor, it forms an indispensable ingredient in numerous Asian, African and Latin American dishes.

Global Hot Sauce Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of Pan Asian and Latin American cuisines, which extensively use different types of sauces, including hot sauce, in the preparation of several of their dishes. This is further facilitated by rapid globalization and urbanization, which has resulted in increasing the cross-cultural interaction. In addition to this, the expanding working population, which prefers on-the-go and ready to eat (RTE) foods, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Inflating disposable incomes, coupled with hectic working schedules, has propelled the demand for fast foods, thus resulting in the proliferation of fast-food joints and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) across the globe. Consisting primarily of delectable, such as fries, chips, and chicken wings, these food establishments extensively utilize hot sauce not only in the preparation of dishes but also as condiments and a side dip. Apart from this, growing awareness among the masses regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of the sauce is providing a thrust to the market growth. It is a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which are known to enhance metabolism, reduce inflammation and minimize the chances of developing cancer. Some of the other factors influencing the market growth include long product shelf-life, easy product availability through various e-retail platforms and continual launch of innovative flavor variants.

Breakup by Product Type:

Mild Hot Sauce

Medium Hot Sauce

Very Hot Sauce

Breakup by Application:

Cooking Sauce

Table sauce

Breakup by End-Use:

Commercial

Household

Breakup by Packaging:

Jars

Bottles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Traditional Grocery Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

