Tuna Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Drivers, Trends and Outlook

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global tuna market size reached a value of US$ 39.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tuna market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Belonging to the Thunnini tribe, tuna is a saltwater fish, which is generally found in the temperate and subtropical waters of the Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. It is a power-packed source of vital nutrients, such as iron, niacin, proteins potassium, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin A, B6 and B12. It offers energy, lowers blood pressure, improves the immune system, strengthens bones, prevents the risk of cancer, assists in weight loss and blood circulation, and averts the skin and kidneys from developing infections. Consequently, its demand is escalating across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Tuna Market Trends:

Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing trend of trying out international cuisines and the availability of different tuna species, which include skipjack, albacore, bigeye and yellowfin, are strengthening the global tuna market growth. Apart from this, the hectic lifestyle of individuals has catalyzed the demand for canned tuna and other frozen and ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen variants across the globe. This can also be attributed to the long shelf-life and ease of transportation of these products over larger distances. Furthermore, the leading players operating in the industry are providing Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified tuna, which is captured and processed using sustainable methods, on account of the growing environmental concerns. This trend, in confluence with the rising health consciousness, is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Canned

Frozen

Fresh

Breakup by Species:

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye

Bluefin

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

