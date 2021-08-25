Office Furniture Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, & Trends Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global office furniture market size reached a value of US$ 71 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global office furniture market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Office furniture includes desks, chairs, tables, storage cabinets and shelving, filing cabinets, and cubicle dividers that are used in commercial and corporate spaces. They are specifically designed to meet the requirements of the employees while improving the overall aesthetic appearance of the workplace. These pieces of furniture are extremely efficient and are made from high-quality materials to offer comfort to the users and protect important documents and electronics against dust, theft, fire and pests. Consequently, they are widely being used in meeting rooms, individual workstations, cafeterias, and lounges to improve the overall work productivity of the employees.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Office Furniture Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the construction of commercial zones and IT parks. Numerous corporates and enterprises are taking initiatives to create an informal workplace with furnishings that would cater to the comfort of the employees. This assists in promoting social interaction among the employees and facilitating a collaborative and productive environment. In line with this, significant growth in the corporate sector is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, a considerable rise in the number of start-ups and an increasing requirement for employment across the globe are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continual research and development (R&D) has enabled manufacturers to develop intelligent and smart office furniture. They are also integrating furniture with sensors to remind the users to change their posture or complete a certain task at regular intervals, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors influencing the market growth include the availability of multi-functional furniture, and several technological advancements in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Seating

Systems

Tables

Storage Units and File Cabinets

Overhead Bins

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Wood

Metal

Plastic and Fiber

Glass

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Specialist Store

Non-Specialist Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

