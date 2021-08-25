Green Cement Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Trends and Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global green cement market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global green cement market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026. Cement is an essential raw material that is widely used in the construction industry and represents one of the most traded commodities across the globe. However, its manufacturing is a leading source of greenhouse gas emissions with every ton of ordinary Portland cement (OPC) resulting in the production of a similar amount of carbon dioxide (CO2). With growing concerns about climate change and environmental pollution, along with challenges such as depleting levels of raw materials and rising fuel prices, numerous players in the cement industry are developing sustainable, green cement varieties. To minimize the negative ecological impact of the production process, they either employ novel carbon negative processes or utilize industrial waste materials like blast furnace slag, micro silica or fly ash.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Global Green Cement Market Trends:

One of the significant factors that are driving the demand for green cement is the growing demand for sustainable building materials worldwide. With the increasing focus on ecological issues, governments of various nations are levying green taxes and introducing stringent environmental regulations to encourage the utilization of green cement in the construction industry. Moreover, some classes of green cement offer superior features as compared to OPC, such as better workability, excellent thermal and fire resistance and improved flexural strength. Their production also provides innovative solutions for waste management and the use of unconventional materials. For instance, market players are employing recycled materials, locally available minerals, as well as domestic, agricultural and industrial wastes for producing green cement. They are also investing in the development of advanced technologies that are more energy-efficient, and improved product variants such as ultra-high strength concrete with enhanced performance.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Calera Corporation

HeidelbergCement AG

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Kiran Global Chem Limited

CeraTech

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

ACC Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fly Ash-Based

Slag-Based

Limestone-Based

Silica Fume-Based

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

