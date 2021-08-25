Smart TV Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Drivers, Outlook and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart TV market reached a value of US$ 202.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart TV market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A smart television, or TV, is a next-generation device equipped with the internet and Web 2.0 features. It consists of an ethernet connection and built-in Wi-Fi that eliminates the need for a separate set-top box. Smart TV contains additional hardware and connections, along with a TV operating system and graphical user interface (GUI). Through a smart TV, viewers have access to web browsing, internet radio services, social networking sites, video-on-demand and streaming platforms. It also provides the capabilities of searching, chatting, browsing, sharing, and downloading content.

The global smart TV market is primarily driven by the improving standards of living and easy availability of high-speed internet due to rapid urbanization across the globe. A continuous rise in the use of streaming devices and opportunities in the over-the-top (OTT) space that distributes original content via the internet is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, smart TV offers various features, including the capability of connecting with wireless devices like smartphones, screen sharing, web browsing, improved viewing experience, enhanced color accuracy and bright color. Due to this, manufacturers are increasingly investing in the development of smart TVs. For instance, LG introduced 4K LED smart TVs that support 4K active HDR and X sound technology. Similarly, Samsung Electronics, a South-Korea-based multinational conglomerate, has launched the QLED 8K televisions, which feature artificial intelligence (AI) upscaling, pixel-less imagery and offer 16 times the resolution of Full HD televisions.

Breakup by Resolution Type:

4K UHD TV

HD TV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:

Flat

Curved

Breakup by Technology:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:

Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

