ADME Toxicology Testing Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Analysis and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global ADME toxicology testing market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ADME toxicology testing market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) toxicology testing is performed by researchers in the early phase of the drug development. It assists in discovering and identifying the presence of active metabolites in the plasma and determining the safety, uptake, effectiveness, and metabolic behavior of a drug in living organisms. It also evaluates the safety and toxicity of a drug, thereby saving cost, drug discovery time, and test complications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adme-toxicology-testing-market/requestsample

Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Trends:

ADME toxicology testing is widely used to prevent the failure of candidate drugs at late-stage clinical trials and determine the viability of drugs for regulatory approval. This, in confluence with the increasing rate of drug failure and escalating demand for novel drugs, represents one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, numerous technological advancements to improve the standard of medicines are creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the market is also driven by the increasing adoption of innovative software solutions that can calculate ADME automatically. Furthermore, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has escalated the need for estimating the efficacy of existing drugs as an alternative treatment. This can be accredited to the lack of a vaccine worldwide.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adme-toxicology-testing-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bioivt LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Cyprotex Plc (Evotec AG)

Molecular Discovery Ltd.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Breakup by Technology:

Cell Culture

High Throughput Screening

Molecular Imaging

OMICS Technology

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Instruments

Software Solutions

Assay Systems

Reagents

Others

Breakup by Method:

In-Vivo

In-Vitro

In-Silica

Others

Breakup by Application:

Systemic Toxicity

Renal Toxicity

Hepatotoxicity

Neurotoxicity

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Reports by IMARC Group 2021-2026:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/