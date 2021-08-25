Luxury Furniture Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Drivers Factors, Scope and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global luxury furniture market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Luxury furniture refers to a high-end movable article, characterized by elite design, that is made using good quality wood. It can also be manufactured using glass, metal or other materials to enhance the aesthetic appeal of residential spaces and commercial establishments, such as hotels, offices and restaurants. Consequently, it is widely being utilized by a majority of the population for enhancing the style, function and overall appearance of the given space.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-furniture-market/requestsample

Global Luxury Furniture Market Trends:

On account of rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and changing lifestyle patterns, the majority of the urban dwellers are splurging on luxury items that enhance the aesthetics of their residential spaces and act as a status symbol. Apart from this, the expansion of residential and commercial spaces, owing to the rapidly increasing population, is also providing a thrust to the demand for luxury furniture. Moreover, numerous manufacturers operating in the industry are launching organic luxury furniture that is made using biodegradable, sustainable and renewable raw materials. This is further facilitated by an enhanced focus toward sustainable development and the advent of several favorable initiatives by governments of various countries across the globe. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include growing e-retail platforms, rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of toxic furniture finishes and the availability of foldable, portable and multi-functional furniture in the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-furniture-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Duresta Upholstery Limited

Valderamobili s.r.l.

Scavolini S.p.A.

Giovanni Visentin S.R.L.

Nella Vetrina

Muebles Picó S.A.

Heritage Home Group LLC

iola Furniture Limited

TURRI srl

Grayson Luxury

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Cassina S.P.A

Breakup by Raw Material:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Leather

Plastic

Multiple

Others

Breakup by Application:

Domestic Sectors

Living Room And Bedroom Kitchen Bathroom Outdoor Lighting



Commercial Sectors

Office Hospitality Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Conventional Furniture Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Design:

Modern Segments

Contemporary Segments

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Reports by IMARC Group 2021-2026:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/