Lactic Acid Manufacturing Project Report: Cost and Revenue, Plant Setup, Industry Analysis, Price Trends, Manufacturing Process, Business Plan, Raw Materials, Machinery Requirements, 2021-2026 – Syndicated Analytics

Lactic acid, or lactate, refers to an organic compound that can be produced through the fermentation of different microorganisms. While it can be naturally sourced from animals, plants, and other microorganisms, lactic acid can also be chemically synthesized from petroleum products, coal, and natural gas. It is utilized in the synthesis of lactic acid polymers that are further used for producing biodegradable plastics.

Lactic acid also finds extensive applications in the pharmaceutical, textile and food, and beverage industries.

The rising use of lactic acid in cosmetics and personal care products, on account of its antimicrobial, rejuvenating, and moisturizing properties, is driving the global lactic acid market growth.

Additionally, it is also utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for pH regulation, metal sequestration, and chiral intermediate in medicines, which is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, lactic acid enhances flavor and acts as a natural preservative in several food items, which is fueling its escalating demand across the globe.

