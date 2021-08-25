East Africa Gypsum Plaster Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” East Africa Gypsum Plaster Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The East Africa Gypsum Plaster Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026. Gypsum plaster is a soft sulfate mineral that contains calcium sulfate dihydrate (CaSO4:2H20). This paste is used as a smoother and fertilizer in sculptures, molds, and in plaster materials to coat ceilings and walls. As compared to conventional plasters, gypsum plaster offers resistance to fire and impact, ease of shape, fewer shrinkage cracks, lightweight, and better insulation. On account of these properties, gypsum plaster is extensively utilized by builders and construction companies for providing stability to the basic structure.

Market Trends:

East Africa gypsum plaster market is primarily being driven by the easy availability of gypsum ore in the region. Additionally, economic development in various countries has led to an expansion in the construction industry, which is contributing to the market growth. This is further supported by the introduction of favorable policies that are implemented by the East African Community (EAC) to promote infrastructural development in the region. Other factors, including rising environmental consciousness and increasing innovations by leading players, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

East Africa Gypsum Plaster Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, and sector.

Market Breakup by Type:

Regular Gypsum Plaster

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Plaster

Market Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:

Tanzania

Kenya

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

