Latin America Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Latin America Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Latin America Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Automotive lead-acid batteries consist of lead and lead oxide plates that are immersed in a sulfuric acid solution to convert chemical energy into electrical energy during the discharge cycle. They are durable in nature and are widely employed to power electrical circuits of a vehicle for the starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) process. They are characterized by low costs, energy-to-weight ratio and energy-to-volume ratio.

Market Trends:

The Latin America automotive lead-acid batteries market is majorly driven by significant growth in the automotive sector. With the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and the reduced prices of vehicles in the region, there has been a considerable rise in the uptake of automobiles, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market growth. This is further driven by the continual investments by governing bodies in the sector to improve the overall automotive infrastructure. For instance, the government of Brazil is offering incentives to automakers for manufacturing safer, more efficient and technology-advanced automobiles, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market.

Latin America Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Vehicle Type, Product, Type and Customer Segment.

Key Regions Analysed

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Market by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

HEV Cars

Market by Product:

SLI Batteries

Micro Hybrid Batteries

Market by Type:

Flooded Batteries

Enhanced Flooded Batteries

VRLA Batteries

Market by Customer Segment:

OEM

Replacement

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

