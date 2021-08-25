Oman PVC Products Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Oman PVC Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a volume of 80,680 Tons in 2020. The Oman PVC Products Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) refers to a high-strength thermoplastic material used for the manufacturing of a wide variety of products. They are commonly available in rigid and flexible variants and comprise pipes, windows, medical tubes, ducts, rainwear, valves and road barriers that are used for electrical wiring, leaks, packaging and transportation. In comparison to the traditionally used materials, PVC products exhibit higher durability, cost-effectiveness and easy processability. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, such as healthcare, automotive, electronics, building and construction.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The Oman PVC products market is primarily being driven by the rising construction and infrastructural development activities. The government of Oman is introducing various projects and is promoting the growth of non-oil downstream industries in the manufacturing sector, which has led to an escalating demand for PVC products. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of bio-based plasticizers that are manufactured using renewable, environment friendly and bio-degradable raw materials, are anticipated to provide a thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Amiantit Oman

Munanoor

Future Pipes

National Plastics Oman

Hepworth

UGPM

HRB Oman

Techwindows Oman

Oman PVC Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Product Type and End-Use Industry.

Market Breakup by Product:

Pipes and Fittings

Electrical Conduits and Ducts

Windows and Doors

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Rigid PVC Products

Flexible PVC Products

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Water Supply and Irrigation

Chemical and Mining

Others

