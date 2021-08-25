Oman Sodium Hydroxide Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Oman Sodium Hydroxide Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a volume of 153,700 Metric Tons in 2020. The Oman Sodium Hydroxide Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) is an odorless crystalline solid that absorbs moisture from the air. It is mainly used in the manufacturing of products, such as aluminum, commercial drain and oven cleaners, and soaps and detergents. Besides this, it is also utilized in metal cleaning and processing, oxide coating, electroplating, and electrolytic extracting. At present, it is commercially available in the form of pellets, flakes, and aqueous solutions across Oman.

Market Trends:

NaOH finds extensive application among numerous industries, such as automotive, chemical, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage (F&B) in Oman. This, in confluence with the easy availability and affordability of NaOH, represents one of the key factors positively influencing its demand for controlling acidity and removing heavy metals from water. Apart from this, it is employed in the production of paper, which can be accredited to its ability to dissolve unwanted compounds present in the wood pulp.

Oman Sodium Hydroxide Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, end-use, form and application.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Aluminium Processing

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Soaps and Detergents

Petroleum

Chemical Processing

Others

Amongst these, aluminium processing dominates the Oman sodium hydroxide market.

Market Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Amongst these, liquid sodium hydroxide currently accounts for majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Application:

Cleaning Agent

Catalysts

Additives

Amongst these, cleaning agents represent the largest type of application accounting for majority of the market share.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

