Japan Prepaid Cards Market to Expand at a CAGR of 13.2% Over 2021-2026 – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Japan Prepaid Cards Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Japan Prepaid Cards Market size to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2021-2026. Prepaid cards allow customers to make purchases using the monetary value stored in a card. They are easy to procure and enable automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawals and do not require a credit history or a bank account. They can be procured online and offline from retailers at gas stations, office supply stores, supermarkets, and drug stores across Japan.

Market Trends:

At present, there is a significant expansion in the e-commerce industry of Japan. This has resulted in the rising number of individuals that are making online payments using prepaid cards, which represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the increasing number of modern retail facilities offering loyalty programs and reward schemes with prepaid cards is also encouraging people to make cashless payments in the country. The market is also impelled by the growing utilization of prepaid cards for making various micropayments.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Aeon Credit Service Co. Ltd.

East Japan Railway Corp.

Nippon Tosho Fukyu Co. Ltd.

PASMO Association

Quo Card Co. Ltd.

Rakuten Edy

Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd.

West Japan Railway Co.

Japan Prepaid Cards Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, card type, purpose and vertical.

Breakup by Card Type:

Closed Loop Cards

Open Loop Cards

Market Breakup by Purpose:

Travel Cards

General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards

Gift Cards

Gaming Cards

Others

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Retail

Government

Corporate/Organization

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

