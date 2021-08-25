United States Machine Tools Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2020 to 2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” United States Machine Tools Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The United States Machine Tools Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Machine tools are stationary, power-driven devices that cut, form, grind, drill, nibble, and abridge rigid industrial parts in specified shapes. Some of the com-monly used machine tools include grinding machines, reamer, lathe, drill press, mandrel, and milling. They operate using numerical control, which enhances product uniformity and minimizes human interaction during the production pro-cess. Machine tools offer high production value, increased reliability, reduced ef-forts, and improved manufacturing efficiency. As a result, machine tools are widely utilized in the aerospace, electronics, and automotive industries.

Market Trends:

The rising demand for fabricated metals is the key factor driving the machine tools market growth in the United States. Additionally, the increasing adoption of machine tools in the manufacturing process of electric vehicles (EVs) and au-tonomous cars is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in machine tools, such as computer numerical con-trol (CNC) and direct numerical control (DNC) equipped with multi-axis and ro-botic arms, are also supporting the market growth in the country.

United States Machine Tools Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Tool Type, Technology Type and End Use Industry.

Breakup by Tool Type:

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Accessories

Breakup by Technology Type:

Conventional

CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Precision Engineering

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

