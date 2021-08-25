Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Pumps Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Pumps Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Positive displacement pumps (PDPs) are used to move fluids by consistently enclosing a fixed volume and transferring it mechanically through a system. This pumping action is operated by various components, such as pistons, gears, diaphragms, plungers, screws, and vanes. PDPs can be classified into two types, namely reciprocating and rotary pumps. They are used for pumping viscous liquids as they can operate at high pressures and are accurate in metering low flows efficiently.

Rising concerns regarding the availability of limited freshwater resources have led governments of various countries in the Asia Pacific region to adopt PDPs for wastewater treatment and recycling. This represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Additionally, increasing oil and gas exploration activities in the region is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, PDPs are widely utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry due to their large air displacing capacity, which eases the transportation process of various density fluids. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Pumps Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Country, Product Type, Capacity, Pump Characteristics, Raw Material and End Use Industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

Rotary Pumps Vane Screw Lobe Gear Progressing Cavity (PC) Others

Reciprocating Pumps Piston Diaphragm Plunger Others

Peristaltic

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

Low Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

Breakup by Pump Characteristics:

Standard Pumps

Engineered Pumps

Special Purpose Pumps

Breakup by Raw Material:

Bronze

Cast Iron

Polycarbonate

Stainless Steel

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Automotive

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

