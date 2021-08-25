Canada Secondary Wood Products Market Analysis, Recent Trends, Regional Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Canada Secondary Wood Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 28.8 Billion in 2020. The Canada Secondary Wood Products Market size to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Secondary wood products, also known as value-added wood products, are made through the additional processing of primary commodities, such as timber, lumber, and pulp. They include wooden pallets, engineered wood pallets, wooden kitchen, cabinets and countertops, and secondary paper products. Presently, low manufacturing costs of secondary wood products are positively influencing their utilization in the residential and commercial buildings across Canada.

Market Trends:

There is a rise in the application of secondary wood products in various end use industries, such as manufacturing, agriculture, chemicals, healthcare, and cosmetics. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market in Canada. Apart from this, rising initiatives to create a more sustainable economy are positively influencing the demand for secondary wood products in the country. Furthermore, significant growth in the engineered wood products segment is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the leading players operating in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of Canada secondary wood products market. Some of the major players include:

Romano

Amisco Industries

BSG Inc.

BG Furniture

Herman Miller

Weyerhaeuser Company

Canada Secondary Wood Products Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

Wood Furniture

Office Furniture

Household & Institution

Wooden Kitchen, Cabinets and Countertops

Others

Engineered Wood Products

Plywood

OSB

Particle Board

Others

Secondary Paper Products

Paper Products

Paperboard Containers

Others

Amongst these, wood furniture represents the leading segment, accounting for the majority of the market share.

