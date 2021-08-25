Italy Lip Care Products Market Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Italy Lip Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Italy Lip Care Products Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Lip care products are one of the key components of the everyday skin-care regime. They generally include lip balms, glosses, conditioners, butter and masks. They create an occlusive layer on the lips and assist in maintaining the overall hydration and protecting lips against external exposure like ultraviolet (UV) rays. These benefits, in confluence with the high purchasing power of consumers, are positively influencing the sales of lip care products across Italy.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Most of the consumers in Italy are aware about the available product variants of lip care products. This can be accredited to increasing investments in promotional activities by leading players. Moreover, these players are offering organic lip care products with natural ingredients such as almond, coconut, peppermint, grapeseed, and shea/cocoa butter. They are also coming up with medicated lip care formulas in handy, flexible, and user-friendly packaging to expand their consumer base. Furthermore, the rising prominence of personal grooming trends has propelled male consumers to utilize personal care products, which is strengthening the growth of the market.

Italy Lip Care Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Category, Product Type and Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Category:

Non-Medicated

Medicated and Therapeutic

Sun Protection

Breakup by Product Type:

Lip Balm

Lip Butter

Lip Scrubs

Lip Oil

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Lombardy

Lazio

Veneto

Emilia Romagna

Piedmont

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

