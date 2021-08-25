Capsicum Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, consumption by Regional data, Development, Investigation, Growth by to 2025

Capsicum, the pepper, is a genus of flowering plants in the nightshade family Solanaceae, Its species are native to the Americas, where they have been cultivated for thousands of years. Following the Columbian Exchange, it has become cultivated worldwide, and it has also become a key element in many cuisines. Additionally, Capsicum species have also been used as medicines and lachrymatory agents., .The North America is the largest exporter of regular and chilli peppers in the world.Consequently, these products are considered strategic crops for the Ministry’s National Agricultural Planning 2017-2030. “International demand has increased in twenty countries in America, Asia and Europe and also in countries where Mexico does not have a free trade agreement. That makes our country one of the biggest international competitors., Peppers are not very popular among Chinese consumers; however, hot peppers are very popular. Most of the fresh peppers that are produced are intended for export to other countries in Europe and North America. However, the transport costs are high, because the shelf life of these products is not very long, so most Chinese companies first process the peppers before exporting or reselling the product. In order to guarantee a longer shelf life, many peppers are dried or pickled., Furthermore, many peppers in China are processed into paprika powder after the harvest and then exported to other countries or sold in China. Last August, there was a lot of rainfall in Shandong and that resulted in flooding, which caused a lot of damage to the vegetable greenhouses in the area. The prospect is for this damage to be fully repaired by next year. In Xinjiang, the harvesting of red peppers has just been completed and these are now on the market., The worldwide market for Capsicum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 11300 million US$ in 2024, from 8938.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

