Global Growlers Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

A growler is a glass, ceramic, or stainless steel jug used to transport draft beer in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil and other countries. They are commonly sold at breweries and brewpubs as a means to sell take-out craft beer. Rarely, beers are bottled in growlers for retail sale. The significant growth of craft breweries and the growing popularity of home brewing has also led to an emerging market for the sale of collectible growlers. Some U.S. grocery stores, convenience stores, bars and restaurants have growler filling stations.

The following firms are included in the Growlers Market Report:

Glass and Growlers

Goose Creek Growler Company

DISTRIMATICS

Cary Company

Michigan Beer Growler Company

GrowlerWerks

DrinkTanks

Beer City Glass

PORTLAND GROWLER CO

In the Growlers report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. This report also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19. Market by Type:

Stainless Steel Growlers

Glass Growlers

Polymer Growlers

Ceramic Growlers Market by Application:

Private

Commercial