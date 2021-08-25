Russia Lip Care products Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Russia Lip Care products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 59.3 Million in 2020. The Russia Lip Care products Market forecast to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Lip care products are personal care items that hydrate, moisturize, and protect lips against UV radiations. Nowadays, there is a wide variety of lip care products available in the market, such as masks, balms, scrubs, gloss, and butter. With the rising emphasis on youthful appearance and increasing awareness of personal beauty, individuals, especially millennials in Russia, are rapidly opting for lip care products.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The Russia lip care products market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of organic products among consumers. As a result, several leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing lip balms and various specialty products in the market using natural ingredients. They are also developing long-lasting and fast-acting formulas in user-friendly packaging options, such as jars, tubes, sticks and roll-ons, for their convenient application and carriage. This has escalated the demand for attractive product ranges for teenagers that have helped in expanding existing portfolio and creating a larger consumer base across the globe.

Russia Lip Care products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Category, Product Type and Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Category:

Non-Medicated

Medicated and Therapeutic

Sun Protection

Breakup by Product Type:

Lip Balm

Lip Butter

Lip Scrubs

Lip Oil

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Moscow

Petersburg

Sverdlovsk Regions

Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

