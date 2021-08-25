East Africa LED Lighting Market Report, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” East Africa LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 564.9 Million in 2020. The East Africa LED Lighting Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Light-emitting diode (LED) lighting systems comprise semiconductor devices that generate light when an electric current passes through them. They provide low heat output, require less power consumption and emit minimum radiation as compared to their counterparts. Moreover, as they are compact and have an extended shelf life, LED lighting systems are widely replacing traditional lighting systems in the East African region.

Market Trends:

At present, LED lighting solutions find extensive application in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors of the East African region. Moreover, governing agencies of various countries in the region are undertaking initiatives to promote the adoption of LED lighting systems. Besides this, the market is also driven by the introduction of numerous innovative products at reduced prices. Other factors, including the rising consumer awareness about the benefits of LED lighting and significant growth in the infrastructure, are anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

East Africa LED Lighting Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application, product type and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Country:

Kenya

Tanzania

Uganda

Ethiopia

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Street Lights

LED Bulbs

Panels

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the East Africa LED lighting market along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.

