Immune Thrombocytopenia Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 3.33 billion with 0.54% CAGR by 2027

The global “Immune Thrombocytopenia Market” is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in treatment methods of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.54% during the forecast period.

Immune thrombocytopenia is a serious blood disorder that occurs due to physical injuries, infections, deficiencies, and other wounds. The adverse effects of the disease have led to a high emphasis on the research and development of newer drugs and therapeutic procedures associated with the treatment of the disease. Growing emphasis on R&D will attract huge investments and yield better products. The increasing number of product launches, coupled with advancements in betterment of existing products will have a direct impact on the growth of the market tin the coming years. Although there are very few options available for treatment of the disease, advancements in ongoing clinical trials have shown promise.

The report segments the market based on disease type, treatment type, and regional demographics. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with focus on growth drivers, leading product types, and major companies. The report highlights key companies that are operating in the market and projects companies that are likely to lead the market in the coming years. Besides this, forecast figures of the market have been drawn through extensive research analysis methods, for the period of 2019-2026.

Major Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Key players covered in the report include:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Rigel Immune Thrombocytopenia, Inc.

Dova Immune Thrombocytopenia

Grifols S.A

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Intas Immune Thrombocytopenia Ltd.

Saol Therapeutics

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis 2021:

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Coming Years

Based on regional demographics, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by easier access to treatment and favourable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the presence of major market players, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of blood disorders will have a positive influence on market growth. The ITP market in North America was valued at USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is likely to increase further in the coming years.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of market value. Rising awareness about idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for thrombopoietin receptor agonist based treatment during the forecast period. Patients in India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific are expected to adopt intravenous drugs like TPO-RA and immunoglobulins to improve the disorder. Promacta/Revolade manufactured by Novartis AG is expected to lose its patent in Japan by the end of 2021. This patent expiry is a critical determinant of the declining trend to be experienced by the TPO-RA drug class in the country. Additionally, the prospective launch of TAVALISSE in the Japanese market by 2022 could prove to be a driving factor for others treatment segment.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia for Key Countries, 2018 Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players) Recent Developments Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Pipeline Analysis Patent Analysis

Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists Immunoglobulins Corticosteroids Others 4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis – By Treatment Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists Immunoglobulins Corticosteroids Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada S. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis – By Treatment Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists Immunoglobulins Corticosteroids Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others Canada Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis – By Treatment Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists Immunoglobulins Corticosteroids Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others



Toc Continue…

