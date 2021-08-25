Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 142.45 billion with 28.9% CAGR by 2027

The global “Internet of Medical Things Market” is anticipated to reach USD 142.45 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9%, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities worldwide, is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. Internet of medical things consists of a system of interrelated devices that are either connected to each other or with an external network. These devices are capable of sharing information amongst themselves with the help of internet connectivity. The advent of technological advancement in medical devices, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people, is anticipated to help increase the popularity of smart medical devices, ultimately boosting the Internet of Medical Things market growth.

According to a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value stood at USD 18.75 billion in 2018.

Major Internet of Medical Things Market Key players covered in the report include:

Biotronik

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Welch Allyn

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Others

Internet of Medical Things Market Analysis 2021:

Increasing Awareness about Advantages of Smart Healthcare Products to Drive Market

The Internet of medical things offers various advantages such as real-time monitoring, improved drug management, improved patient outcomes, and a reduction in medical expenditure. The above factors are driving the IOMT market growth. Besides this, the improved efficiencies of smart healthcare devices, coupled with the rise in research and development of advanced devices and rise in awareness about them, are expected to attract high revenues during the forecast duration. Moreover, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ also project the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to propel the demand for smart healthcare further, boosting the market size in the future.

Emergence of New Players Will Intensify Market Competition

Major internet of medical things companies are emphasizing on expanding their geographical portfolio to stay ahead of the competition. Besides this, manufacturers are investing huge sums in R & D for developing and launching new products. Emerging companies in this market are further intensifying the competition with new product launches.

Major Industry Developments of IoMT Market Includes:

June 2016 – The first Bluetooth enables the INR/PT home health device, CoaguChek INRange was launched in nations accepting the CE Mark by F. Hoffmann-La Roche. This device helps healthcare professionals and patients to have the ability of monitoring Vitamin K Antagonist (VKA) therapy and greater control on their status of coagulation. A patient can use this device for self-testing his PT/INR data, thus reducing the overall cost spent on frequent hospital visits.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Start-ups Fundings: Overview Technological Advancements in IoMT Devices Key Industry Developments – Acquisitions, Mergers, and Partnerships New Product Launches New Application Areas: Overview Key Industry Trends

Global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Stationary Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Telemedicine Medication Management Patient Monitoring Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Providers Patients Government Authorities Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Stationary Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Market Analysis – By Application Telemedicine Medication Management Patient Monitoring Others Market Analysis – By End User Healthcare Providers Patients Government Authorities Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada Europe Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Stationary Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Market Analysis – By Application Telemedicine Medication Management Patient Monitoring Others Market Analysis – By End User Healthcare Providers Patients Government Authorities Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Stationary Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Market Analysis – By Application Telemedicine Medication Management Patient Monitoring Others Market Analysis – By End User Healthcare Providers Patients Government Authorities Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

