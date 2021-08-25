Exercise Equipment Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Amer Sports Corporation, Brunswick Corporation, Core Health and Fitness

“

The global Exercise Equipment Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Exercise Equipment Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Exercise Equipment Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Exercise Equipment Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Exercise Equipment Market.

Leading players of the global Exercise Equipment Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Exercise Equipment Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Exercise Equipment Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Exercise Equipment Market.

Final Exercise Equipment Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Exercise Equipment Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Amer Sports Corporation, Brunswick Corporation, Core Health and Fitness, Cybex International Inc, Exigo, Fitness EM, Icon Health & Fitness, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech, Johnson Health Tech, Kettler (GB) limited, Matrix Fitness, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Paramount Fitness Corporation, Precor Incorporated, Technogym, Torque Fitness, True Fitness Technology

Competitive Analysis:

Global Exercise Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Exercise Equipment Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Exercise Equipment Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Exercise Equipment market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Exercise Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Exercise Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Exercise Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Strength Training Equipment

1.2.2 Cardiovascular Training Equipment

1.2.3 Elliptical

1.2.4 Rowing Machine

1.2.5 Stationary Bike

1.2.6 Treadmills

1.2.7 Others Types

1.3 Global Exercise Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Exercise Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Exercise Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Exercise Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Exercise Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Exercise Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Exercise Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Exercise Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Exercise Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Exercise Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Exercise Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Exercise Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Exercise Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Exercise Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Exercise Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Exercise Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Exercise Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Exercise Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Exercise Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Exercise Equipment by Application

4.1 Exercise Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hotels

4.1.2 Corporate Offices

4.1.3 Hospitals & Medical Centers

4.1.4 Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others)

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Exercise Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Exercise Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Exercise Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Exercise Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Exercise Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Exercise Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Exercise Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Exercise Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Exercise Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Exercise Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Exercise Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Exercise Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exercise Equipment Business

10.1 Amer Sports Corporation

10.1.1 Amer Sports Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amer Sports Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amer Sports Corporation Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amer Sports Corporation Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Amer Sports Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Brunswick Corporation

10.2.1 Brunswick Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Brunswick Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Brunswick Corporation Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Amer Sports Corporation Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Brunswick Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Core Health and Fitness

10.3.1 Core Health and Fitness Corporation Information

10.3.2 Core Health and Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Core Health and Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Core Health and Fitness Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Core Health and Fitness Recent Development

10.4 Cybex International Inc

10.4.1 Cybex International Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cybex International Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cybex International Inc Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cybex International Inc Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Cybex International Inc Recent Development

10.5 Exigo

10.5.1 Exigo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Exigo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Exigo Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Exigo Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Exigo Recent Development

10.6 Fitness EM

10.6.1 Fitness EM Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fitness EM Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fitness EM Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fitness EM Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Fitness EM Recent Development

10.7 Icon Health & Fitness

10.7.1 Icon Health & Fitness Corporation Information

10.7.2 Icon Health & Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Icon Health & Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Icon Health & Fitness Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Icon Health & Fitness Recent Development

10.8 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech

10.8.1 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Corporation Information

10.8.2 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Recent Development

10.9 Johnson Health Tech

10.9.1 Johnson Health Tech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johnson Health Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Johnson Health Tech Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Johnson Health Tech Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Johnson Health Tech Recent Development

10.10 Kettler (GB) limited

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Exercise Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kettler (GB) limited Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kettler (GB) limited Recent Development

10.11 Matrix Fitness

10.11.1 Matrix Fitness Corporation Information

10.11.2 Matrix Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Matrix Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Matrix Fitness Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Matrix Fitness Recent Development

10.12 Nautilus

10.12.1 Nautilus Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nautilus Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Nautilus Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Nautilus Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Nautilus Recent Development

10.13 Octane Fitness

10.13.1 Octane Fitness Corporation Information

10.13.2 Octane Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Octane Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Octane Fitness Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Octane Fitness Recent Development

10.14 Paramount Fitness Corporation

10.14.1 Paramount Fitness Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Paramount Fitness Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Paramount Fitness Corporation Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Paramount Fitness Corporation Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Paramount Fitness Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Precor Incorporated

10.15.1 Precor Incorporated Corporation Information

10.15.2 Precor Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Precor Incorporated Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Precor Incorporated Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Precor Incorporated Recent Development

10.16 Technogym

10.16.1 Technogym Corporation Information

10.16.2 Technogym Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Technogym Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Technogym Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Technogym Recent Development

10.17 Torque Fitness

10.17.1 Torque Fitness Corporation Information

10.17.2 Torque Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Torque Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Torque Fitness Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Torque Fitness Recent Development

10.18 True Fitness Technology

10.18.1 True Fitness Technology Corporation Information

10.18.2 True Fitness Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 True Fitness Technology Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 True Fitness Technology Exercise Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 True Fitness Technology Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Exercise Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Exercise Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Exercise Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Exercise Equipment Distributors

12.3 Exercise Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Exercise Equipment Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Exercise Equipment Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Exercise Equipment Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Exercise Equipment Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Exercise Equipment Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Exercise Equipment Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Exercise Equipment Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Exercise Equipment Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Exercise Equipment Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Exercise Equipment Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”

