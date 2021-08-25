Flame Retardants Chemicals Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | Clariant, BASF, Lanxess

“

The global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market.

Leading players of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market.

Final Flame Retardants Chemicals Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Clariant, BASF, Lanxess, Lanxess, Bayer Material Science, AkzoNobel, Ciba specialty chemicals, Huber Engineered Materials, Nabaltec, DAIHACHI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Flame Retardants Chemicals Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Flame Retardants Chemicals Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Flame Retardants Chemicals market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Flame Retardants Chemicals Product Overview

1.2 Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Non-halogenated Flame Retardants

1.2.2 Halogenated Flame Retardants

1.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flame Retardants Chemicals Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Flame Retardants Chemicals Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flame Retardants Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flame Retardants Chemicals as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flame Retardants Chemicals Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flame Retardants Chemicals Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Flame Retardants Chemicals Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals by Application

4.1 Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Automotives

4.1.3 Electronics

4.1.4 Wires & Cables

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Flame Retardants Chemicals by Country

5.1 North America Flame Retardants Chemicals Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Flame Retardants Chemicals Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Flame Retardants Chemicals by Country

6.1 Europe Flame Retardants Chemicals Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Flame Retardants Chemicals Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardants Chemicals by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardants Chemicals Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardants Chemicals Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Flame Retardants Chemicals by Country

8.1 Latin America Flame Retardants Chemicals Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Flame Retardants Chemicals Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardants Chemicals by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardants Chemicals Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardants Chemicals Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flame Retardants Chemicals Business

10.1 Clariant

10.1.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.1.2 Clariant Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Clariant Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Clariant Flame Retardants Chemicals Products Offered

10.1.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Clariant Flame Retardants Chemicals Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Lanxess

10.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lanxess Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Lanxess Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Lanxess Flame Retardants Chemicals Products Offered

10.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.4 Lanxess

10.4.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lanxess Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lanxess Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lanxess Flame Retardants Chemicals Products Offered

10.4.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.5 Bayer Material Science

10.5.1 Bayer Material Science Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bayer Material Science Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bayer Material Science Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bayer Material Science Flame Retardants Chemicals Products Offered

10.5.5 Bayer Material Science Recent Development

10.6 AkzoNobel

10.6.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.6.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 AkzoNobel Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 AkzoNobel Flame Retardants Chemicals Products Offered

10.6.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.7 Ciba specialty chemicals

10.7.1 Ciba specialty chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ciba specialty chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ciba specialty chemicals Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ciba specialty chemicals Flame Retardants Chemicals Products Offered

10.7.5 Ciba specialty chemicals Recent Development

10.8 Huber Engineered Materials

10.8.1 Huber Engineered Materials Corporation Information

10.8.2 Huber Engineered Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Huber Engineered Materials Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Huber Engineered Materials Flame Retardants Chemicals Products Offered

10.8.5 Huber Engineered Materials Recent Development

10.9 Nabaltec

10.9.1 Nabaltec Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nabaltec Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nabaltec Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nabaltec Flame Retardants Chemicals Products Offered

10.9.5 Nabaltec Recent Development

10.10 DAIHACHI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flame Retardants Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DAIHACHI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DAIHACHI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flame Retardants Chemicals Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flame Retardants Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Flame Retardants Chemicals Distributors

12.3 Flame Retardants Chemicals Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

