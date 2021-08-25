Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Merck KGaA, Danaher (Pall), Saint-Gobain Biopharm

“

The global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market.

Leading players of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market.

Final Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Merck KGaA, Danaher (Pall), Saint-Gobain Biopharm, Nordson, GE Healthcare, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Patheon, 3M, Eppendorf, Advanced Scientifics, Gore, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Competitive Analysis:

Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Overview

1.1 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Product Overview

1.2 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-use Bioreactors (SUBs)

1.2.2 Membrane Adsorbers

1.2.3 Mixing

1.2.4 Tangential Flow Filtration

1.2.5 Tubing

1.2.6 Connectors

1.2.7 Preassembled Tubing and Rigging

1.2.8 Depth Filtration

1.2.9 Buffer Containers

1.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical by Application

4.1 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic

4.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical by Country

5.1 North America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical by Country

6.1 Europe Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical by Country

8.1 Latin America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Business

10.1 Merck KGaA

10.1.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information

10.1.2 Merck KGaA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Merck KGaA Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Merck KGaA Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.1.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

10.2 Danaher (Pall)

10.2.1 Danaher (Pall) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Danaher (Pall) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Danaher (Pall) Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Merck KGaA Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.2.5 Danaher (Pall) Recent Development

10.3 Saint-Gobain Biopharm

10.3.1 Saint-Gobain Biopharm Corporation Information

10.3.2 Saint-Gobain Biopharm Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Saint-Gobain Biopharm Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Saint-Gobain Biopharm Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.3.5 Saint-Gobain Biopharm Recent Development

10.4 Nordson

10.4.1 Nordson Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nordson Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nordson Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nordson Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.4.5 Nordson Recent Development

10.5 GE Healthcare

10.5.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.5.2 GE Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GE Healthcare Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GE Healthcare Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.6 Progenics Pharmaceuticals

10.6.1 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.6.2 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.6.5 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.7 Patheon

10.7.1 Patheon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Patheon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Patheon Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Patheon Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.7.5 Patheon Recent Development

10.8 3M

10.8.1 3M Corporation Information

10.8.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 3M Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 3M Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.8.5 3M Recent Development

10.9 Eppendorf

10.9.1 Eppendorf Corporation Information

10.9.2 Eppendorf Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Eppendorf Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Eppendorf Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.9.5 Eppendorf Recent Development

10.10 Advanced Scientifics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Advanced Scientifics Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Advanced Scientifics Recent Development

10.11 Gore

10.11.1 Gore Corporation Information

10.11.2 Gore Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Gore Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Gore Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.11.5 Gore Recent Development

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Distributors

12.3 Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”

