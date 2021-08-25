Mycoprotein Meat Substitute market 2021: Growing Demand, Competition, Trends and Opportunity by Regions, Size Forecast to 2026

Global “Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market” report focuses on the Mycoprotein Meat Substitute industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Mycoprotein Meat Substitute market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Mycoprotein Meat Substitute market resulting from previous records. Mycoprotein Meat Substitute market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

The global Mycoprotein Meat Substitute market size is projected to reach USD 5206.1 million by 2026, from USD 3925.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

The Nisshin OlliO Group Ltd. (Japan)

Soic Biochem Extractions Ltd. (India)

Garden Protein International Inc. (Canada)

MGP Ingredients Inc (US)

Beyond Meat Inc (US)

Amy’s Kitchen Inc (US)

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market by Types:

Frozen

Refrigerated Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market by Applications:

Supermarket

Grocery Store

Retail Chain